Motorcycle crash kills passenger, driver charged with vehicular homicide

SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Sandusky County on Friday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Jason Ogrady, age 34, of Fremont, and his passenger Tianna Graham, age 30, also of Fremont, were riding on Port Clinton Road when Mr. Ogrady lost control of his vehicle and struck a mailbox and tree.

Both Mr. Ogrady and Ms. Graham were thrown from the vehicle.

Ms. Graham was flown to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center where she later died.

Mr. Ogrady sustained minor injuries.

Mr. Ogrady was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle impaired, driving under suspension, operating a motorcycle without a motorcycle endorsement, and failure to control.

Neither Ogrady nor Graham were wearing helmets.

