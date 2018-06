Group holds "block party" to encourage early voting

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

A block party was held on Saturday, encouraging people to vote early.The Ohio Organizing Collaborative held the block party outside of Lucas County's early voting center.Similar parties were held across the state.The center is open for people who might not be able to go to the polls on election day.You still need to be registered voter and show a valid ID to vote early."Voting is an honor, a privilege, a necessity. We want to lift up and celebrate early voting and say that it's important to maintain access to the polls on the weekends and at night,” said Toledo City Councilwoman Lindsay Webb.Lucas County's early voting center is at 1946 13th Street, just outside of downtown Toledo.Click here for the hours the center is open.