Group holds "block party" to encourage early voting

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A block party was held on Saturday, encouraging people to vote early.

The Ohio Organizing Collaborative held the block party outside of Lucas County's early voting center.

Similar parties were held across the state.

The center is open for people who might not be able to go to the polls on election day.

You still need to be registered voter and show a valid ID to vote early.

"Voting is an honor, a privilege, a necessity. We want to lift up and celebrate early voting and say that it's important to maintain access to the polls on the weekends and at night,” said Toledo City Councilwoman Lindsay Webb.

Lucas County's early voting center is at 1946 13th Street, just outside of downtown Toledo.

Click here for the hours the center is open. 

