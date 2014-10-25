Dump truck accident closes I-75 near BG - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Dump truck accident closes I-75 near BG

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) - An early morning accident shut down part of I-75 near Bowling Green on Saturday.

The closure lasted for more three hours.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a dump truck ran into the overpass, causing fluid to spill on the road on I-75 near US 6.

Nobody was hurt in the accident and the incident remains under investigation.

