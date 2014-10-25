Lucas Co. Sheriff's Deputy arrested on domestic violence charges - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas Co. Sheriff's Deputy arrested on domestic violence charges

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
WHITEHOUSE, OH (Toledo News Now) - A Lucas County Sheriff's Deputy was arrested in Whitehouse on Saturday morning.

Whitehouse police say Dana Holzemer Allan was arrested on domestic violence charges and booked at the Lucas County Jail.

