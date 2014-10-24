Turnpike maintenance crews preparing for winter

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Crews along the Ohio Turnpike are busy getting their snow plows ready for the coming winter.Each year as the weather cools, Turnpike maintenance crews turn their attention to their winter equipment. Every snow plow receives a 135-point inspection. Each inspection takes about four hours.The Turnpike also keeps about $1 million worth of replacement parts on hand in the event of any possible malfunction or damage.Leaders say this preventative maintenance is critical, not only for a fluid operation, but for the safety of drivers, as well.“Our crews that operate this equipment, once we get into snow and ice, will virtually live out of these trucks for 12-hour shifts for the entire season,” said Alan Durliant, superintendent of the Turnpike Western Division. “So it's very important to us that everything is operational and safe.”Durliant says all of the plows will be ready to take on winter after Friday's inspections.The Turnpike is self-reliant, independent of state departments. Maintenance is paid for with toll money.