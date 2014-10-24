Child custody case moves forward for Lenawee County Navy officer

Navy Petty Officer Matthew Hindes was in Lenawee County today for a child custody hearing Friday.Hindes' story made national headlines when a Lenawee County judge ordered Hindes, who now lives in the state of Washington, to appear in court even though he was deployed at the time.The case was eventually delayed, but now that Hindes is back in the United States, the case has moved forward.Many issues between Angela Hindes and Matthew Hindes were worked out Friday at Lenawee County Circuit Court. A big part of their agreement includes Angela Hindes receiving the right to visit her 6-year-old daughter Kaylee over Thanksgiving weekend, Christmas break, spring break and most of the summer. Matthew Hindes will continue to maintain full custody of his daughter. The attorney for Angela Hindes also withdrew the motion to receive full custody.“The outcome is a good outcome for everybody involved,” said Bruce Goshorn, a spokesperson for Angela Hindes. “It was a negotiated outcome. It is much more than what she had, it is much more than what was being presented to her.”Angela Hindes initially had custody of her daughter back in 2010 when the couple divorced, but that changed when she was charged with child abuse after her live-in boyfriend was accused of beating the little girl. There was also controversy in this case after the judge issued a bench warrant for Matthew Hindes' arrest for not appearing in court while he was deployed overseas.Next up in this battle includes a motion to change the venue to the state of Washington, which is where Matthew Hindes lives with Kaylee and Kaylee's stepmother. That could be worked out as early as next week.