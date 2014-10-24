Toledo Police looking for two suspects connected to July death - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
Jamal Nobles and Ryan Johnson Jamal Nobles and Ryan Johnson
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo Police are looking for a man charged in a July murder in central Toledo.

Police say Jamal Nobles has been charged in the shooting death of Robert Harris, which occurred on July 5th on Vance Street. Police say Nobles was the triggerman that shot Harris twice.

Police are also looking for Ryan Johnson. Investigators say Johnson lied to police about the crime and also believe he was there the night of the murder.

Police consider these suspects armed and dangerous. If you know where they are or see them you are urged to call 911 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

