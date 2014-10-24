THURSDAY @ 11: Sex assaults on college campuses

Every 2 minutes, another American is sexually assaulted



80% of those victims are under the age of 30

1 in 5 women will be sexually assaulted during their college career

97% of rapists will never spend a day in jail

Approximately 2 out of 3 assaults are committed by someone known to the victim

38% of rapists are a friend or acquaintance

Those statistics are sobering.

RAINN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, says that adds up to hundreds of thousands of people being sexually assaulted every year. It happens everywhere, including on college campuses.



