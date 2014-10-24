Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol delivers emergency kits to homebound seniors

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Toledo Police and the Area Office on Aging are planning ahead for the possibility of future disasters or crises.The Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol (RSVP) makes weekly visits to homebound seniors, but on Friday, their visit included bringing emergency kits and preparing the senior citizens for the next blizzard or water crisis.“Our main focus is just making sure folks…are safe, but we also visit with them, catch up, see how they are doing, take a trip down memory lane,” said RSVP member Jeanny Amidon.Amidon visits Donald and Lucy Mayer every Friday, but this week she and other RSVP members dropped off water, non-perishable meals and other items that may be needed in a crisis.“They need food and water to get them through a day or two until we can get out to get them other supplies,” Amidon said. “That's what the kit is for.”During Toledo's water crisis in August, homebound seniors were not prepared and had no extra water. The Mayers are now stocked up.“I want to thank everyone that put this on,” Donald said.If you know someone who could benefit from RSVP or are interested in volunteering, call 419-382-0624.