Music Under the Stars conductor Sam Szor dies at age 84

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo's own music man has died at the age of 84. Sam Szor, conductor of the concert band at Music Under the Stars, passed away Thursday night.

Szor spent 60 years conducting the band at the Toledo Zoo's summer series. He also conducted the Toledo Choral Society for 50 years.

A graduate of the University of Michigan, Szor devoted his life to music education.

Funeral arrangements for Szor are being handled by Walker Funeral Home on Sylvania Avenue.

