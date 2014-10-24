TPD: Man with arm tattoos wanted on B&E, 8 other warrants

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Toledo Police are searching for a man they say has arm tattoos which will make him stick out in a crowd.TPD says Devin Shufelt is wanted on a warrant for breaking and entering as well as eight other warrants.Shufelt is 6' tall and weighs 165 pounds. Police say he broke into a west Toledo business late during the week of October 19.According to court documents, undercover officers witnessed the break-in and placed Shufelt under arrest. Shufelt was later released from jail and ordered to appear at a hearing on Monday. Police say he didn't show up for that hearing.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.