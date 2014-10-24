TPD: Man with arm tattoos wanted on B&E, 8 other warrants - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD: Man with arm tattoos wanted on B&E, 8 other warrants

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo Police are searching for a man they say has arm tattoos which will make him stick out in a crowd.

TPD says Devin Shufelt is wanted on a warrant for breaking and entering as well as eight other warrants.

Shufelt is 6' tall and weighs 165 pounds. Police say he broke into a west Toledo business late during the week of October 19.

According to court documents, undercover officers witnessed the break-in and placed Shufelt under arrest. Shufelt was later released from jail and ordered to appear at a hearing on Monday. Police say he didn't show up for that hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

