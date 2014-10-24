Shooting reported at high school near Seattle - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Shooting reported at high school near Seattle

MARYSVILLE, WA (AP) -

Police have responded to a high school north of Seattle following reports of a shooting.

Local television stations reported Friday that two people were being airlifted to a hospital.

Live video showed students being evacuated from Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Washington.

