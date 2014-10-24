Traffic moving slowly on westbound turnpike after semi rollover - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

breaking

Traffic moving slowly on westbound turnpike after semi rollover

LAKE TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - Traffic is down to one lane and moving slowly in the westbound lanes in Wood County thanks to an accident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a semi truck rolled over in the westbound lanes near mile marker 74 in Lake Township around 11:40 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • breakingTraffic moving slowly on westbound turnpike after semi rolloverMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly