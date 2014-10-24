Cancer Treatment Center to be built in Fremont

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Cancer patients in Fremont will soon no longer have to travel out of town to receive their medical treatment. The first fully integrated Cancer Treatment Center for Fremont will be built along Route 53 on the north end of town.Promedica has announced they will be renovating a medical building on Enterprise Drive off of Route 53 into a 12,000 square foot state of the art full service cancer treatment center.The $7 million facility will go inside the building, which Fremont Memorial Hospital purchased before joining the Promedica network.Currently, Memorial Hospital only offers tests and cancer screenings, but patients are referred to Sandusky or Tiffin for treatment.15 to 20 new jobs will be created at the facility, which will offer oncologists, pharmacists, dieticians and social workers through the Promedica Cancer Institute.Leaders at Promedica say cancer is the second leading cause of death in Sandusky County, and being able to treat residents there will be a very important service to offer."It's a disease that requires a lot of continual treatment over a long period of time," said Memorial Hospital President Pam Jensen. "It puts quite a burden on the family and the patient, so we wanted to be able to do that close to home so that they don't have to leave their community."The new center is slated to be fully operational in 18 months.

