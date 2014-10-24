Crews extinguish east Toledo house fire, salvage home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews extinguish east Toledo house fire, salvage home

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire Friday morning in the 600 block of Oswald near East Broadway in east Toledo.

We're told the fire started on the porch of the house. Crews were able to put out the flames and salvage the home.

The house is occupied and no one was hurt.

