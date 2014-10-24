Waterville crash causes gas leak

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police were on the scene of a gas leak in Waterville after a car hit a gas line on North River Road early Friday morning.The accident happened around 3 a.m. Friday. Police say the driver swerved to avoid a deer, hitting the gas line. The driver then fled the scene, leaving his car behind. Police say gas was gushing out of the line.We're told the driver was injured in the crash, though the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. He was brought back to the scene and is complaining of head pain.A large stretch of North River Road was closed beginning at Dutch, but it has since reopened

The driver will not be charged for hitting the gas line, though he is expected to be cited for fleeing the scene.



The surrounding neighborhood was not evacuated.



