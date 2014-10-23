Report: 2 women robbed, assaulted Thursday morning in east Toledo

A violent robbery Thursday morning left one Toledo woman with a cut lip and her sister without money.Police reports say around 12:45 Thursday morning, the women were approached in the alley behind Wally's Carryout in east Toledo. As of Thursday night, police say they're still looking for suspects."Two guys come walking up behind us and they said, ‘Give me everything.' They had a mask on their face, they had a little gun and one had a knife," said one of the sisters, who asked to remain anonymous."I told him I had no money, then he slashed my lip and it hit me: this is reality, this is really going on," the other said.The women say the men had ski masks on and got away with about $150 in cash and a food stamp card."I have a 4-year-old daughter and I have no income, so it's going to be hard until I get that food stamp card back because I'm not going to have money or food," said one of the sisters. "I'm not going to walk out of the house with my daughter in a stroller and have to worry about getting pistol-whipped."The other added: "People are in danger right now. You can't even go to the carryout. You can't walk down the street."Anyone with information that could help police with this investigation should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.