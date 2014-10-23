Investors purchase former Devils Lake marina, planning redevelop - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Investors purchase former Devils Lake marina, planning redevelopment

ROLLIN TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) -

A lakeside property that's been sitting vacant in Lenawee County may soon see some new life.

Investors from northwest Ohio recently purchased the property, known as the Sun-n-Snow Marina, on Devils Lake. The investors say they have big plans for it.

The plans include a lakeside restaurant and possible fueling stations for boats, making the property a destination for visitors.

“There's about 500 feet of frontage on the lake itself, making it a very desirable place for a number of options they may have,” said Rollin Township Supervisor John Jenkins.

The former marina and adjacent properties and buildings have sat abandoned for two years, after being foreclosed. Township officials are excited about what the future holds for the area.

“We've seen a diminishing of the area in some areas, a little bit of blight here and there,” said Jenkins. “It will be good to start turning that around.”

The purchase price of these properties has not been released. Cleanup work is already underway. Residents from the township are hopeful that this redevelopment will be finished by next year.

