Free winter gear giveaway Thursday and Friday at Adrian non-profit

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

A non-profit organization in Lenawee County is doing their part to help keep people warm. A two-day event began Thursday, attracting many residents.The Associated Charities of Lenawee County gives away winter gear every year. Whether you need boots or a winter coat, you can find it – completely free.“Anybody that's in the county can come to get a coat, blanket, boots, which are limited, but a hat - we have lots of hats, scarves and gloves,” said June Baker, supervisor of Associated Charities of Lenawee County.When she says anybody, she means it. It doesn't matter who you are or how much money you make, the winter gear is available for all people who live in Lenawee County. People from the community donate the items as part of the Associated Charities' Keep Lenawee Warm program.“We have been very busy, steady stream, and the weather's been beautiful,” said Baker. “Years before, they had to stand out there in the rain.”About 200 people showed up on Thursday. If you missed it, you'll have one more chance to pick up free winter gear on Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Associated Charities of Lenawee County, located at 221 South Tecumseh St. in Adrian.

For more information or to donate, visit the Associate Charities website.



