Adrian Police name suspect in June home invasion

Adrian Police name suspect in June home invasion

Deandrew Woodward (Source: Adrian Police) Deandrew Woodward (Source: Adrian Police)
ADRIAN, MI (Toledo News Now) - Several months ago, Adrian Police say someone broke into the Woodcrest Apartments on Main Street. Now they know who they are looking for and they're asking for help finding him.

Deandrew Woodard is accused of breaking into the apartment with a knife and attempting to rob a couple in June. The couple suffered minor injuries. Woodard is charged with first degree home invasion and two counts of assault with intent to rob while armed.

“We're not sure on the motive as far as the break-in,” said Police Chief Vincent Emrick. “If someone's willing to break into someone's personal residence with a weapon, obviously that's a concern. We want to get him arrested as soon as possible.”

Ruben Gauna has lived at the Woodcrest Apartments for about a year. He's surprised by the crime.

“This neighborhood is usually quiet but we hardly ever have anybody, any crime or any kind of bad people around,” said Gauna.

Deandrew Woodard is described as a black male with a bald head, 5'11” tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. If you know where he is, you are asked to call Adrian Police at (517) 264-4808.


