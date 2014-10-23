Fremont's Alycia Baumgardner working to make Olympic boxing team

The Toledo area has had a bunch of local boxers compete in the in the Olympics. Devin Vargas was the last to do so in 2004.Be on the lookout for another up and coming star of the ring, but did I mention this fighter is female?Fremont's Alycia Baumgardner could be the next to represent the Red, White, and Blue.“A lot of people are like knockout, knockout. I'm trying to hurt you, you know. I want to see the aftermath of your face,” Fremont boxer Alycia Baumgardner said.Don't let that pretty smile fool you, right behind it is an uppercut that will drop you to the floor and have you ask "what just hit me?""She's got skills, she's aggressive, she's hungry," Baumgardner's trainer Buddy Laughlin said."I'm two different people, like I said. When I get into the ring, oh that was that girl? Yeah it surprises a lot of people," Baumgardner said.You ever hear you might get hurt?"I hear that all the time but if you're a good fighter you don't get hit,” a smiling Baumgardner said.Alycia is out to prove boxing is not just for men."It might seem crazy but we're good, we're good. We're knocking people out too,” Baumgardner said with more laughing and smiling.She comes from a family of boxers, has a win-loss record of 60-7."We're a team. I'm the eyes she don't have and she trust me and I trust her, and she listens to me," Laughlin said.Alycia is a soft spoken fighter with a powerful punch. Together with her coach, they are a vicious one-two combo. They have Olympic Gold in mind for 2016."It'd be amazing, a humbling feeling of having a gold medal from Ohio, from Freemont from a small town. I think that's awesome,” Baumgardner said looking away as if if trying to imagine it happening.