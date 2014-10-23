High carbon monoxide reading prompts evacuation at downtown Toledo bank

The Key Bank at Superior Street and Madison Avenue in downtown Toledo was evacuated Thursday due to high levels of carbon monoxide.A carbon monoxide detector went off on the third floor of the building and the Toledo Fire Department was called.The Fire Department asked all workers to leave the building. Firefighters went through the building with a CO detector and found dangerously high CO readings on the third floor only.The Key Bank workers were sent home for the day while a possible heating system exhaust leak was looked into. Most were reportedly showing signs of CO poisoning, including headaches and lightheadedness.

Lt. Jon-Paul Thibert with the Toledo Fire Department says shutting down bank operations was absolutely necessary.

"I'm sure tomorrow it will be open again. Until then, it's not a safe environment for anybody to be in or come and do bank business, so there's no point in putting people at risk for that," he said.

Of the six Key Bank employees on the first floor Thursday, four were taken to the hospital.

Key Bank says they will remain closed until TFD gives them the all-clear to re-open.



