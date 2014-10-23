Antwerp bank robbed at gunpoint, suspects on the loose - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Antwerp bank robbed at gunpoint, suspects on the loose

PAULDING COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) - Two suspects are on the loose after robbing GenFed Credit Union in Antwerp, according to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene of the armed robbery just before 9 AM Wednesday.

We're told two black men entered the bank with hooded sweatshirts and handkerchiefs covering their faces.  One of the suspects produced a handgun before they both got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Surveillance footage shows the men fleeing the scene in a gray-colored Chevrolet Impala.  Police believe the vehicle was stolen from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

No one was injured in the armed robbery.  Anyone with information regarding the suspects is urged to contact the Paulding County Sheriff's office at 419-399-3791.

