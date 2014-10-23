Antwerp bank robbed at gunpoint, suspects on the loose

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Two suspects are on the loose after robbing GenFed Credit Union in Antwerp, according to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.Deputies were dispatched to the scene of the armed robbery just before 9 AM Wednesday.We're told two black men entered the bank with hooded sweatshirts and handkerchiefs covering their faces. One of the suspects produced a handgun before they both got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.Surveillance footage shows the men fleeing the scene in a gray-colored Chevrolet Impala. Police believe the vehicle was stolen from Fort Wayne, Indiana.No one was injured in the armed robbery. Anyone with information regarding the suspects is urged to contact the Paulding County Sheriff's office at 419-399-3791.

