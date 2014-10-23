Crews respond to fully engulfed, 'suspicious' west Toledo fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews respond to fully engulfed, 'suspicious' west Toledo fire

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Crews were actively fighting a fully engulfed house fire in the area of Underwood and Victory in west Toledo Thursday morning.

The fire was called in shortly before 7 AM.  Crews are calling the fire 'suspicious'.

We're told when fire crews arrived on scene, they found the back door had been kicked in at the house.  A woman who lives in the area said she saw the entire side of the house engulfed in flames.

Callers to 9-1-1 reported hearing an explosions and then saw the fire.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

