Pedestrian struck by car in central Toledo parking lot

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Police and EMS are on the scene after a person was struck by a car in a central Toledo parking lot.

We're told the pedestrian was struck around 5:30 Thursday morning in the 3900 block of Stickney Ave.

The extent of the pedestrian's injuries are unknown at this time.

We'll continue to bring you the latest on this breaking news story as more information becomes available.

