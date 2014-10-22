West Toledo residents working to improve their neighborhood

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Residents of a west Toledo neighborhood were concerned about nuisance properties and drug houses in their midst, so they started a movement to take their block back.Holly Tipping has called Garrison Road home for 14 years, but over the past year and a half, she has seen a sharp change on her block: minor break-ins, vacant properties and suspected drug houses.“We have to save it. It is saveable at this point,” Tipping said. “There are a lot of neighbors pulling together and taking action. There have been a handful of properties identified, and the city's involvement last month has been very beneficial.”A neighborhood meeting was held recently, full of residents like Tipping. Toledo City Councilman Tom Waniewski and Dennis Kennedy with Toledo's Code Enforcement were also present.“It's a west Toledo neighborhood – their block is very solid and they have a great councilman that helps with their problems, so we are just another tool in their belt,” Kennedy said.“It's a comforting feeling that I'm not the only one out there complaining and calling the city on a daily basis,” Tipping said. “There are a lot of other neighbors that are concerned.”If you are facing similar problems in your neighborhood, the city's Division of Code Enforcement is happy to step in and help. They are willing to sit in on neighborhood meetings, answer questions and hear concerns to start building the relationship that will help solve problems.