US-223 closures expected for paving project

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) - Drivers in Lenawee County will soon see delays on US-223. Milling and paving work is starting on the highway in the Blissfield and Palmyra area.

The project was supposed to get underway more than a week ago. It's now expected to start next week. The work will affect a five-mile stretch of 223 between Blissfield and Palmyra.

Some minor work on the side of the road has already started, but it's not causing traffic delays. Once the asphalt pavers get their paperwork approved, the major work will begin.

“The pavement is in a little bit of distress, as many of the pavements are,” said Robb Welch, a construction engineer with MDOT. “We had some funding become available late in the year, so this is one of the projects highlighted that we can use that funding.”

The project will cost around $1 million, and funding comes from Michigan's gas tax. Drivers can expect single lane closures beginning as early as next week.

