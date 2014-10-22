Chili's to make 2015 comeback in Springfield Township - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Chili's to make 2015 comeback in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - Chili's is making a comeback in Springfield Township. The restaurant will rebuild at its previous location at 6505 Center Dr., just off of Airport Highway.

Last January, a fire swept through the old restaurant. A spokesperson for Chili's says the fire started with a blockage in the gas water heater. There were people inside the building at the time, but no one was hurt.

The new restaurant will bring about 85 jobs to the area.

Springfield Township Administrator Leslie Kohli says there was a delay in the rebuild.

“Well I know there was a lot of negotiation going on after the Chili's had burnt as to what kind of model they were going to build, whether they would just remodel what they had or totally start over and do a newer version, and they chose to do the newer version,” said Kohli.

The Chili's should open in early February of 2015.

Follow Toledo News Now:   

Download our app here

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly