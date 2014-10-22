Chili's to make 2015 comeback in Springfield Township

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Chili's is making a comeback in Springfield Township. The restaurant will rebuild at its previous location at 6505 Center Dr., just off of Airport Highway.Last January, a fire swept through the old restaurant. A spokesperson for Chili's says the fire started with a blockage in the gas water heater. There were people inside the building at the time, but no one was hurt.The new restaurant will bring about 85 jobs to the area.Springfield Township Administrator Leslie Kohli says there was a delay in the rebuild.“Well I know there was a lot of negotiation going on after the Chili's had burnt as to what kind of model they were going to build, whether they would just remodel what they had or totally start over and do a newer version, and they chose to do the newer version,” said Kohli.The Chili's should open in early February of 2015.