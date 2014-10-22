Toledo residents now able to purchase SkyCop camera for neighborhood

The Toledo Police Department is offering something new: A fund will make it possible for residents to purchase SkyCop cameras for their neighborhoods.City council gave TPD the green light Tuesday to accept contributions from residents who want to purchase their own SkyCop camera and put it where they see fit.But there is a small catch: Sergeant Joe Heffernan says there are specific requirements for where cameras can go. First, they need a signal, so they can't be placed near trees or buildings. They also must be put where electrical work can be done.A camera can costs between $3,000 and $10,000. Sgt. Heffernan says they've been proven to help reduce crime."It will use our equipment. The camera will have a blue flashing light on it and it will feed to our Real Time Crime Center where our officers are monitoring them according to what's going on," Heffernan said. "It's a great way to reduce any type of criminal activity."Sgt. Heffernan says the cameras do require monthly maintenance. That responsibility, which runs up to $100 a month, will fall on the residents that purchased the camera.Call TPD's Real Time Crime Center at 419-245-1700 for more information.