TPD: 9 car break-ins reported in three weeks in west Toledo neighborhood

Toledo Police say car break-ins are on the rise in west Toledo.Nine break-ins were reported to police in the last three weeks, all near Willys Parkway.One victim says the back window of her van was shattered. She is warning others to keep a watchful eye."I grew up in this neighborhood. It hasn't always been like this," she said. "It's just been something more recent, so it is depressing because this is where I call home."Another break-in on Eastway led to the arrest of Tyler Lee Westfall, 21, of Toledo. He's been charged and released. Police say he's now waiting for his trial.Until the crime spree ends, the victim says she'll remain on high alert and she has a stern message for the thieves."People work hard for what they do have, you know? Even if they don't have much," she said. "People work hard for what they have. It would be nice if you grow up!"