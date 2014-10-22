Improvements made at Wildwood Preserve

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

With the changing of the colors, fall is a great time to visit the Toledo Metroparks, and Wildwood Preserve has recently undergone improvements.A bridge closed since April is back open, connecting the east and west sides of Wildwood. The elevated boardwalk over the flood plan has also been reconstructed. The boardwalk now offers a smoother surface for rollerbladers and bikers.“Wildwood Preserve has about a million visitors a year – that's about a third of all the visitors to the Metroparks right here,” said Scott Carpenter, a spokesperson for the Metroparks. “This is a very busy place and people expect it to be in the condition they're accustomed to when they come here.”Also new at Wildwood: The sprinkler system around the visitor's center and manor house was expanded, and more restrooms will be added soon to the Metroparks Hall.