Improvements made at Wildwood Preserve

Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - With the changing of the colors, fall is a great time to visit the Toledo Metroparks, and Wildwood Preserve has recently undergone improvements.

A bridge closed since April is back open, connecting the east and west sides of Wildwood. The elevated boardwalk over the flood plan has also been reconstructed. The boardwalk now offers a smoother surface for rollerbladers and bikers.

“Wildwood Preserve has about a million visitors a year – that's about a third of all the visitors to the Metroparks right here,” said Scott Carpenter, a spokesperson for the Metroparks. “This is a very busy place and people expect it to be in the condition they're accustomed to when they come here.”

Also new at Wildwood: The sprinkler system around the visitor's center and manor house was expanded, and more restrooms will be added soon to the Metroparks Hall.

