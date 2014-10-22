Sylvania bank robbed, suspect on the loose

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Sylvania Police are looking for a man they say robbed a bank on Wednesday afternoon.The FBI says the man walked into the 5/3 Bank on Monroe Street in Sylvania around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday and demanded money from the teller. The FBI says the man took the money, then fled on foot. No one was hurt in the robbery.The suspect is described as a white male between 40 and 50 years old, approximately 5'11” tall, thin with a scruffy beard and moustache. He was wearing a gray jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, black hat with a logo on the front and the American flag on the bill and blue jeans.Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or City of Sylvania Police Department at 419-885-8902.