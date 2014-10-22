Sylvania bank robbed, suspect on the loose - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania bank robbed, suspect on the loose

(Source: FBI) (Source: FBI)
(Source: FBI) (Source: FBI)
(Source: FBI) (Source: FBI)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Sylvania Police are looking for a man they say robbed a bank on Wednesday afternoon.

The FBI says the man walked into the 5/3 Bank on Monroe Street in Sylvania around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday and demanded money from the teller. The FBI says the man took the money, then fled on foot. No one was hurt in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male between 40 and 50 years old, approximately 5'11” tall, thin with a scruffy beard and moustache. He was wearing a gray jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, black hat with a logo on the front and the American flag on the bill and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or City of Sylvania Police Department at 419-885-8902.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly