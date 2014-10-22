Police: Lima Senior High, South Middle evacuated after bomb threats

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Two Lima City Schools have been evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to the Lima Police Department. The two threats were called in shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.According to Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin, both Lima Senior High School and Lima South Middle School received the calls before school began. Many students had not yet arrived to school. Students who were on campus were evacuated from the buildings.School officials and a bomb team are in the process of checking the interior and exterior of the schools to make sure they are safe. At this time, officers are redirecting traffic from the area as well.According to the Lima Police Facebook page, "All Senior High students can be picked up at the Lima City Schools bus garage on Wayne Street. South Middle School students can be picked up at Unity Elementary."A detective with the Lima Police Department has been assigned to to investigate the threat.