Police: Lima Senior High, South Middle evacuated after bomb thre - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Breaking News

Police: Lima Senior High, South Middle evacuated after bomb threats

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
LIMA, OH (Toledo News Now) - Two Lima City Schools have been evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to the Lima Police Department. The two threats were called in shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin, both Lima Senior High School and Lima South Middle School received the calls before school began. Many students had not yet arrived to school. Students who were on campus were evacuated from the buildings.

School officials and a bomb team are in the process of checking the interior and exterior of the schools to make sure they are safe. At this time, officers are redirecting traffic from the area as well.

According to the Lima Police Facebook page, "All Senior High students can be picked up at the Lima City Schools bus garage on Wayne Street. South Middle School students can be picked up at Unity Elementary."

A detective with the Lima Police Department has been assigned to to investigate the threat.

We'll bring you the latest information on this breaking news story as it becomes available.

Follow Toledo News Now:   

Download our app here

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved. 





Powered by Frankly