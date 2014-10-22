Traffic congested near Jeep plant after pedestrian struck - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Traffic congested near Jeep plant after pedestrian struck

Police say a woman is in the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle when she walked into the middle of a central Toledo roadway.

We're told the woman walked into Manhattan Boulevard at Chrysler around 5:30 Wednesday morning.  A traffic investigator says she likely suffered a broken leg when she was hit.

The driver who hit her will not be cited, but the woman who was hit will be cited for walking out into the middle of the road.

Traffic in that area is now going slow, though we're told it should clear up by 7 A.M.

