Crews battle pair of overnight fires on same central Toledo bloc - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews battle pair of overnight fires on same central Toledo block

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - For the third night in a row, Toledo fire crews were busy battling house fires, this time in the 1400 block of Norwood near Detroit in central Toledo.

Crews arrived on scene to find two separate houses, just four homes from each other, fully engulfed.  Flames could be seen from blocks away.

The extreme heat damaged neighboring homes, but fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading.

These fires are being called "suspicious". Both houses will be torn down.
Follow Toledo News Now:   

Download our app here

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved. 
Powered by Frankly