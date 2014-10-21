Toledo two steps closer to reviving former MedCorp and Southwyck land

Toledo city council gave approval Tuesday afternoon to issue notes to acquire the old MedCorp land plus 30 more acres from the nearby former textile leather plant.Director of Economic Development Matt Sapara says the city doesn't officially own the properties, but they now have the money available to buy.“It's not necessarily for a known end user because we don't have one. But we are confident that once the city acquires it and we go through the process of redeveloping it, that there will be an end user for it. Sure,” said Sapara.Councilman Rob Ludeman says the vote Tuesday sends a strong message to Fiat-Chrysler.“I passed a sign coming into Toledo from Washington Township today and one of the first things it says is "Toledo, Ohio, home of Jeep." So that sign has been there a long time so I hope it stays there a long time,” said Ludeman.City council also approved plans to float bonds to acquire the former Southwyck mall site on Reynolds Rd, getting the city one set closer to buying that land as well.“There are a number of folks who have shown an interest, from my understanding, no names to submit to you but we're talking good jobs,” said Ludeman.“We talked to a number of end users. We talked to The Anderson's before. We have no commitment from any end user right now but once again I'm confident that once the city acquires it and eliminates that hurdle of the challenge of multiple owners, I believe we'll be in a much better position to redevelop the site,” said Sapara.Councilman Ludeman doesn't think retail will be the big anchor at Southwyck. He says a larger scale business is much more likely.