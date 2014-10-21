TPD investigate 32 cases of water theft in city

Toledo Police say Mayor Collins personally asked them to investigate cases of water theft in the city. So far, there have been 32 since spring.Police say water theft occurs two ways: The first way is when a thief takes someone's identity and opens a water account with the City. The second way is when thieves turn the water on themselves with special tools and don't let the water department know about it.The City of Toledo's water department monitors the water and reports any suspicious cases to police to investigate.“You have people that are stealing water and not paying for the water, and then that taxes everyone else because we have to pay for the services and the hours for the employees that are working,” said TPD Sgt. Phil Carroll.Police say they have caught up on the backlog of water theft cases waiting to be investigated. The crime can include jail time, and hefty fines.