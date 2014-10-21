New healthcare facility offers medical, dental, mental health se - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New healthcare facility offers medical, dental, mental health services in Adrian

ADRIAN, MI (Toledo News Now) - Residents in Lenawee County have a beautiful new place to seek healthcare.

The Family Medical Center of Michigan is getting ready to open the doors of a newly-built facility at 1200 North Main Street in Adrian.

Many people are excited about the brand-new, state-of-the-art facility. It will meet the medical and dental needs of residents in the area, regardless of their ability to pay.

“[It's] kind of a one-stop shopping for healthcare and community services,”said Julie Helinski, regional administrator of the Family Medical Center.

The 20,000-square-foot building will offer mental health services and human services in addition to the medical and dental services. There are 18 exam rooms and six dental rooms, allowing doctors and staff to help a large number of people at one time.

“It's been a long time coming,” said Helinski. “Family Medical has been in business for over 30 years and there has been a huge need in Lenawee County for many of those years.”

The non-profit healthcare facility costs $5 million, and it's funded through a grant. The doors to the Family Medical Center will officially open on Monday, October 27. For more information, visit their website here.

