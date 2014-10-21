Classic cars stolen from west Toledo neighborhoods

Car owners are keeping a watchful eye on their vehicles after several reports of thefts in west Toledo.This story has a twist: Thieves are targeting classic cars. The most recent theft happened near Rambo Lane and Alexis Road.“They won't keep their hands on the physical vehicle,” said a recent victim. “They'll just come in, strip it, and dump it.”That's what happened to one classic car owner recently. He says his 1978 Chevy Malibu was taken out of his yard. Two months later it was found, stripped, near Monroe Street.Detectives with the Toledo Police Department say if you know the identification number on your engine and transmission, it will help identify them if they are stolen.Det. George Barber says the amount of classic car thefts has increased over the past two years. The most recent was a 1970 Chevy Nova.Barber recommends always filing a police report and knowing the identification numbers on your vehicles or vehicle parts. A car theft victim also suggests keeping a watchful eye out for suspicious activity.“[The thieves] do surveillance,” he said. “If somebody is kind of snooping around a little bit, but you don't really know them, you might want to be a little bit more on alert.”