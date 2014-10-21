Oregon schools partner with Mercy to build a new health center at Clay HS

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Oregon City Schools have partnered with Mercy Medical Partners to open a new health center facility on Clay High School's campus.

The new health care center will located in the back of the school where there once was an old storage room. Oregon City Schools District Nurse Cherie Sexton says after construction is complete the 1,500 square foot room will have three exam rooms, a waiting room and an office for the medical assistant scheduling coordinator.

"The advantage of having a health center right on a school campus is that you have direct access to your patients," said Sexton.She says it will help return students to class as quickly as possible after being seen by a nurse. Sexton also says the center will be open 20 hours a week to patients 21 and under."Its easy for parents who want to have their students come down, especially in a high school setting, and be seen for immunizations, physicals, without time away from school," said Sexton.

She says she will also go into the schools and speak with students about any health care problems or concerns, something she's already started.



"With the recent Ebola concerns I've talked to parents and put stuff on our website so they have access to that type of information," said Sexton.



Oregon school officials say they are currently making upgrades and the cost will be recouped through the lease agreements with Mercy.



The center will open in early November and the long term goal is to have it open to the community.

Follow Toledo News Now:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.



