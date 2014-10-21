Oregon schools partner with Mercy to build a new health center a - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Oregon schools partner with Mercy to build a new health center at Clay HS

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Oregon City Schools have partnered with Mercy Medical Partners to open a new health center facility on Clay High School's campus. 

The new health care center will located in the back of the school where there once was an old storage room. Oregon City Schools District Nurse Cherie Sexton says after construction is complete the 1,500 square foot room will have three exam rooms, a waiting room and an office for the medical assistant scheduling coordinator. 

"The advantage of having a health center right on a school campus is that you have direct access to your patients," said Sexton. 

She says it will help return students to class as quickly as possible after being seen by a nurse. Sexton also says the center will be open 20 hours a week to patients 21 and under.

"Its easy for parents who want to have their students come down, especially in a high school setting, and be seen for immunizations, physicals, without time away from school," said Sexton. 

She says she will also go into the schools and speak with students about any health care problems or concerns, something she's already started.

"With the recent Ebola concerns I've talked to parents and put stuff on our website so they have access to that type of information," said Sexton.

Oregon school officials say they are currently making upgrades and the cost will be recouped through the lease agreements with Mercy.

The center will open in early November and the long term goal is to have it open to the community.

