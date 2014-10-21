Police: Man stole dog shampoo, led officers on 4-county chase in - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Man stole dog shampoo, led officers on 4-county chase in semi truck

Police say a man left a Sandusky carryout without paying for dog shampoo and some other items. When officers attempted to pull him over, they say 61-year-old Ronald Weaver of Tennessee took off in his semi truck.

The chase continued for nearly an hour and spanned four counties until officers say Weaver crashed in Wood County.

It all happened Sunday evening, October 19. No word yet on what if any charges Weaver is facing.

Video courtesy The Sandusky Register.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly