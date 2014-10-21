Possible extension for wild animals at Tiger Ridge

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Owner of Tiger Ridge, Kenny Hetrick, considers his wild animals to be a part of his family, but that family was almost ripped apart.Hetrick did not have a wild animal permit, and had only ten days before the state threatened to take his animals away. He says part of the problem was the cost for the permit, and other requirements.“I thought there is no way in the world I can do all this, but when I found out that was my only choice is to either do it or lose my animals, so I said 'well ok I am going to do it, I am going to do what they want me to do,'” said Hetrick.Thanks to thousands of dollars in donations, Hetrick says he was able to purchase the thousand dollar permit. Hetrick says he has also been able to microchip all of the animals, add new warning signs and new fencing that goes around the tops of the cages, and secures into the ground.“My animals you know they are well cared for and as long as I can get that permit, you know, get that in my hands where I know I'm going to be in compliance with everything they want that's all I need,” said Hetrick.Hetrick says he would not have been able to do without the help from his supporters.“I just can't believe I have so many people that enjoy coming out here and seeing the animals,” said Hetrick.

The Department Of Agriculture will inspect the property before making a decision on an extension for Hetrick to meet requirements.