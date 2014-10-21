Rossford Police looking to shut down increased heroin use

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Heroin is a very addictive drug and Rossford Police say they have seen a big spike in use over the last few months. Chief Glenn Goss says Rossford has had several overdoses in the city with some leading to death.“It's definitely a serious problem,” said Goss. “It's an epidemic.”Chief Goss says this is a new epidemic to Rossford but they are not alone in trying to figure out a solution.“The Attorney General Mike DeWine stated last week that we've been averaging 11 deaths a day in the state of Ohio from heroin overdoses,” said Goss.He says at this point it is all about educating the community and students about the dangers of heroin.“Our primary thing right now is going to be educating the public, probably putting more things on our social media sites, our websites, and our program with the school, with the school resource officer, and then just keeping up as much enforcement as we can,” said Goss.The Wood County Prosecutor's Office has also notified local law enforcement that they will be focusing more on who is supplying the drug, so that if a fatality occurs more serious charges could be sought out.