Troopers: Man robbed bank, tried to set self on fire after traffic stop

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man robbed a bank Tuesday morning, then tried to set himself on fire when he got pulled over.Troopers tell the Findlay Courier it all began with the man robbed a bank in Bluffton, Ohio around 9 a.m. They say the suspect then headed north on I-75. When the man exited I-75 at Findlay, Troopers say they pulled him over.That's when the patrol says the man got out of his car and attempted to light himself on fire. Troopers were able to extinguish the flames. The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.