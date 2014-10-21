Troopers: Man robbed bank, tried to set self on fire after traff - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Troopers: Man robbed bank, tried to set self on fire after traffic stop

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man robbed a bank Tuesday morning, then tried to set himself on fire when he got pulled over.

Troopers tell the Findlay Courier it all began with the man robbed a bank in Bluffton, Ohio around 9 a.m. They say the suspect then headed north on I-75. When the man exited I-75 at Findlay, Troopers say they pulled him over.

That's when the patrol says the man got out of his car and attempted to light himself on fire. Troopers were able to extinguish the flames. The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

