Grand jury indicts man accused of stealing from elderly

Brett Farless (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office) Brett Farless (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A man police say stole from elderly residents of two northwest Ohio counties was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday.

Brett Farless was indicted on two counts of burglary, two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of identity theft by a Lucas County Grand Jury on Tuesday.

According to police, Farless knocked on the door of an 80-year-old man's house and asked to use the phone, but neighbors say he did much more.

"He said that he really liked the layout of the home and that he was a builder," said neighbor Jeff Grohnke. "He asked Harley if he could go through the house and look it over."

After gaining the trust of the elderly man, detectives say Farless went through the home and stole more than $10,000 worth of jewelry.

Farless is facing similar charges in Fulton County.

“This will, pretty much close this case in regards to Lucas County and hopefully closure for the victims here in Lucas County that he victimized,” said Lucas County Sheriff's Office Detective Patrick Laplante.

