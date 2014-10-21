Grand jury indicts man accused of stealing from elderly

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

A man police say stole from elderly residents of two northwest Ohio counties was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday.Brett Farless was indicted on two counts of burglary, two counts of receiving stolen property and one count of identity theft by a Lucas County Grand Jury on Tuesday.According to police, Farless knocked on the door of an 80-year-old man's house and asked to use the phone, but neighbors say he did much more."He said that he really liked the layout of the home and that he was a builder," said neighbor Jeff Grohnke. "He asked Harley if he could go through the house and look it over."After gaining the trust of the elderly man, detectives say Farless went through the home and stole more than $10,000 worth of jewelry.Farless is facing similar charges in Fulton County.“This will, pretty much close this case in regards to Lucas County and hopefully closure for the victims here in Lucas County that he victimized,” said Lucas County Sheriff's Office Detective Patrick Laplante.