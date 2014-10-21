Restaurant Ratings Report: Stop and Go tops the list of violations

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

The Stop and Go on South Ave in Toledo tops the list of violations in this week's restaurant ratings report. Food was not found unprotected from contamination with raw eggs stored above ready to eat food. There was no way for employees to dry their hands at the hand washing sink. And bleach was stored on top of energy drinks.East of Chicago Pizza on Heatherdowns had ten violations. Food in the salad bar wasn't held at the proper temperature. There was no soap in the women's restroom. And food wasn't properly date marked.The Water's Edge Dining Room at Maumee Bay State Park had eight violations. Raw sausage was stored above ready to eat food. Plus pop nozzles had significant buildup and an inspector found live insects in the bar.Gradkowski's on Secor also had eight violations including expired food found in the prep area, buildup in the ice machine and the hand washing sink was used to fill a pot instead of washing hands.Other restaurants passed inspection with no violations, including El Camino Real on Sylvania and Douglas, where inspectors called the facility well maintained.Wild Wings N Things on W Alexis was also said to be well maintained with no violations.