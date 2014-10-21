Northview student faces expulsion after bringing knife to school - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Northview student faces expulsion after bringing knife to school

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) - A Sylvania Northview student faces expulsion and could be charged criminally after a police report states he or she brought a small knife to school on October 13.

A district spokesperson says school officials found out the student had the knife from another student. The district says the knife was handed over without incident. No one was hurt.

According to a police report the pocket knife's blade was about 3 inches long.

The student has been suspended for 10 days and could be expelled. Sylvania Police say they have forwarded the case to Lucas County Juvenile Prosecutors.

