TPD: Man robbed south Toledo carryout, told clerk he needed mone - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD: Man robbed south Toledo carryout, told clerk he needed money for heroin

(Source: Toledo Police) (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo Police say a man walked into a south Toledo carryout and demanded money, telling the clerk he needed the cash to buy heroin.

Police say the suspect robbed the Stop & Go at 1806 Arlington Avenue on October 14. The incident was caught on security camera video, and now police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

It does not appear the suspect was armed. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Mobile users: Watch video of the robbery here.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly