Stranger Danger incident in Port Clinton

PORT CLINTON, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Port Clinton Police Department says a suspicious white van followed two children for several blocks on Friday.

We're told the driver was a man, possibly in his 40s, with a buzz-cut and reddish-brown hair.

The children reportedly got worried when they noticed the van following them and ducked into an alley to get away.  The van then suddenly reappeared in a parking lot.

Parents are urged to remind their children not to talk to strangers.

