Vacant south Toledo duplex fire being called suspicious

Vacant south Toledo duplex fire being called suspicious

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Firefighters spent the early morning hours Tuesday fighting a vacant duplex fire in south Toledo.

The fire was called in around 1:30 AM to the 800 block of Orchard st. near Broadway.

When crews arrived, flames were seen coming from a front bedroom to the second floor.  It took firefighters around 30 minutes to put out the fire.

The building suffered significant damage, but will not be torn down.

The fire is being called suspicious.

